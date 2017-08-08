8 August 2017 After the Coup, What Then?

After the Coup, What Then?

Tuesday - August 8, 2017 at 12:46 am

This post was viewed 19,487 times.
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars Votes: 4.85 Stars!
Loading...
Share Pat's Columns!

By Patrick J. Buchanan

That the Trump presidency is bedeviled is undeniable.

As President Donald Trump flew off for August at his Jersey club, there came word that Special Counsel Robert Mueller III had impaneled a grand jury and subpoenas were going out to Trump family and campaign associates.

The jurors will be drawn from a pool of citizens in a city Hillary Clinton swept with 91 percent of the vote. Trump got 4 percent.

Whatever indictments Mueller wants, Mueller gets.

Thanks to a media that savages him ceaselessly, Trump is down to 33 percent approval in a Quinnipiac University poll and below 40 percent in most of the rest.

Before Trump departed D.C., The Washington Post ran transcripts of his phone conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.

Even Obama administration veterans were stunned.

So, it is time to ask: If this city brings Trump down, will the rest of America rejoice?

What will be the reaction out there in fly-over country, that land where the “deplorables” dwell who produce the soldiers to fight our wars? Will they toast the “free press” that brought down the president they elected, and in whom they had placed so much hope?

My guess: The reaction will be one of bitterness, cynicism, despair, a sense that the fix is in, that no matter what we do, they will not let us win. If Trump is brought down, American democracy will take a pasting. It will be seen as a fraud. And the backlash will poison our politics to where only an attack from abroad, like 9/11, will reunite us.

Our media preen and posture as the defenders of democracy, devoted to truth, who provide us round-the-clock protection from tyranny. But half the nation already sees the media as a propaganda arm of a liberal establishment that the people have rejected time and again.

Consider the Post’s publication of the transcripts of Trump’s calls with Mexico’s president and Australia’s prime minister.

When reporter Greg Miller got these transcripts, his editors, knowing they would damage Trump, plastered them on Page 1.

Have something to say about this column?
Visit Pat's FaceBook page and post your comments….

The Post was letting itself be used by a leaker engaged in disloyal and possibly criminal misconduct. Yet the Post agreed to provide confidentiality and to hide the Trump-hater’s identity.

This is what we do, says the Post. People have a right to know if President Trump says one thing at rallies about Mexico paying for the wall and another to the president of Mexico. This is a story.

But there is a far larger story here, of which this Post piece is but an exhibit. It is the story of a concerted campaign, in which the anti-Trump media publish leaks, even criminal leaks, out of the FBI, CIA, NSA and NSC, to bring down a president whom the Beltway media and their deep-state collaborators both despise and wish to destroy.

Did Trump collude with Putin to defeat Clinton, the Beltway media demand to know, even as they daily collude with deep-state criminals to bring down the president of the United States.

And if there is an unfolding silent coup by the regime Americans repudiated in 2016 — to use security leaks and the lethal weapon of a special counsel to overturn the election results — is that not a story worth covering as much as what Trump said to Pena Nieto?

Do the people not have a right know who are the snakes collaborating with the Never-Trump press to bring down their head of state? Is not discovering the identities of deep-state felons a story that investigative reporters should be all over?

If Greg Miller is obligated to protect his source, fine. But why are other journalists not exposing his identity?

The answer suggests itself. This is a collaborative enterprise, where everyone protects everyone else’s sources, because all have the same goal: the dumping of Trump. If that requires collusion with criminals, so be it.

The Justice Department is now running down the leaks, and the ACLU’s Ben Wizner is apoplectic: “Every American should be concerned about the Trump administration’s threat to step up its efforts against whistleblowers and journalists. A crackdown on leaks is a crackdown on the free press and on democracy.”

That’s one way to put it. Another is that some of these “whistleblowers” are political criminals who reject the verdict of the American electorate in 2016 and are out to overturn it. And the aforementioned “journalists” are their enablers and collaborators.

And if, as Wizner’s asserts, protecting secrets is tantamount to a “crackdown on the free press and democracy,” no wonder the free press and democracy are falling into disrepute all over the world.

By colluding, the mainstream media, deep state, and the special prosecutor’s button men, with a license to roam, may bring down yet another president. So doing, they will validate John Adams’s insight:

“Democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

Do You Appreciate Reading Our
Emails and Website?
Let us know how we are doing –
Send us a Thank You Via Paypal!

Share Pat's Columns!

Related Posts

Charles Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson, Bill Booth, Ted Del Guercio, Thomas Freese, Jordan Lyons, Mark Franceschini, Joey Lee Sinavage, John M. Clark, Ian Goddard, Chris Burns, Ron Docksai, Marilyn Williams, Penny Mulligan, Drew Gordon, Robert Dyer, Nathaniel Einarsen, Mitchell Kelly, Barry Willis, Darren Gowen, Deb Marr, Glen Asbury, Roger Duncan, Rebecca Olsen, Mark Dankof, Eric Fournier, Kate Jenkins, Russ Boatright, Manny Raneri, Sharon Flick, Steve Nofer, Giacomo Piazzi, Mat Waites, Marianne Frederick Halterman, John Kuris, Sarah Kostovic, Joseph Franciscone, Jeff Eirich, Gene Hale, Joe Lewis, Gail Weber, Craig FitzGerald, Michael Pintur, Robert Bears, Peter H Hoffman, Luke Yibinsky, Enoch Strife, Mark Salemi, Justin Bartlett, Rick Dziatkowicz, Christy Grady Lovegrove, Albert Kaye, Matthew C Sult, Christopher Wiles, Mary Blumreich, Martin Willson, Miguel Cazares, Dino Cavalli, Zsolt Lengvarszky, Gary Boberg, Jim Lyons, Ryan M. Landry, John Butler, David Buchanan, John Vansandt, Tina Sabin, Ken Satifka, Ryan Lastn, Howard Beaudet, Anthony Tabet, John Abrams, Bret Bellamy, Steve Akason, Wayne Goodwin, Kenneth Dickman, Dean Clark, Ralph Morelli, Bruce Hanify, Dolly Jane Prenzel, Tom Orecchia, Thomas Williamson, Kevin Ryan, Bob von Rekowsky, Eileen V Robinson, Chalco Hills, Johnny Wilmers, Steve Swan, Mitsuo Nakai, Angela Sidney Giraldi, Clay Glasgow, Wendy Graham, Peter Conklin, K Morgan Lindau, Keith Elflein, Dave Akins, Stumpzian Farber, Rik Dewar, Jason Greene, Valerie McEntee, Ryan Stafford, JJ Roman, Neil Mooney, Stephen J Healey, Robert Starr, Eugene Girin, John Reiner, Max Otto Von Damme, Dexter Greene, Cathy Smith McDonel, Bob Bembridge, Mary Ann Settle, Kathleen McNamara, Doug Niebergall, Jeffrey Stark, John Dina DC, Stefan Radivoyevitch, Matthew Woodbury, Dan Brannan, Mike Willems, Tom Hardigree, Robert Fiore, Philip Cooper, Robb Redden, Mark Taubert, Oguzhan Kosar, Robert W. Thomas, Arturo G. Dorado, Eddie Torralva, Erik Zikos, Dann Robbins, Wahya Highsmith, Peter Bosland, Chris Wade, Allen Black, Aleandro Aleo, James Edmund Thomas Snow, Luis Obispo, Vincent Migliore, Birgit Ulrich Davis, Kevin Enilc, Sergio Villalta, Dorian Yarnelson, William Duck, Gregory W. Lea, Wingate Barraclough, Philipp Mueller, Nicola Violante, Benny Harris, Ed Andrescavage, Susan Sapienza Pierce, Chris Broms, Heather-Drew Westphal, Hal Freeman, Kent Rhoads, Bill Keegan, Kenneth Feucht, William Hoover, Jennifer Underwood, Tom Pfaeffle, Dean Baadsgaard, Bernard Casey, Sarah Gentry, Charles Peters, Bogdan Radu Herzog, Magpie Martele, Jamin King, Greg Benton, Tommy Montgomery, Jessica Frey, Matthew Wingers, Rick Lowe, Said Ammar, Rob Bjerk, Scott Benedettini, Brett Bandy, Daniel Beegan, Thomas Beddoes, James Miranda, Brett Forseth, Dennis Schiely liked this post
Facebook
Filed Under: Columns Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,